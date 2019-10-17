× Former Olathe East teacher found guilty

OLATHE, Kan — Former Olathe East teacher and Shawnee City Councilman, Justin Adrian, was found guilty today in Johnson County District Court of Aggravated Battery and Sexual Battery of a student.

Justin Adrian, 33, had been charged with unlawful sexual relations, a felony, in Johnson County. Court documents say the alleged incident occurred with an Olathe East student older than 16 at the school on Sept. 7.

The investigation began at the high school on Sept. 10 when school administrators reported the incident to police. School administrators told investigators that on Sept. 8, a student’s mother contacted the school about a disclosure her son made.

According to court records, the teen told police he began talking with Adrian on Sept. 6 via Grindr, a dating app similar to Tinder but directed toward for gay and bisexual men.

Through their messages on Grindr and Snapchat, the student learned that Adrian was a social studies teacher at his high school. The teen told police that Adrian was aware he was a student at Olathe East.

Court documents say, in one of their messages, Adrian told the teen he could lose his job if people found out he was talking to a student. Police said the messages were sexual in nature, including Adrian allegedly asking if the teen had a teacher-student fantasy.

On Sept. 6, Adrian allegedly asked the teen to meet him at a Target, but the teen said no. Adrian asked to meet four more times that day, court documents say.

The next day at the school, the teen met Adrian at the end of fifth period in Adrian’s classroom. According to court documents, Adrian locked his door then began kissing and sexually touching the teen over his clothing. Police said Adrian then performed oral sex on the teen.

Court records say Adrian then allegedly wrote the teen a pass so he could be late to his next class, and the teen left the classroom through a back door that led to an empty room.

Adrian admitted to the sexual encounter when confronted by school administrators and was “relieved of his teaching position” at Olathe East.

Adrian could face up to 12 years in prison for his crime, sentencing has been set for January 8, 2020.