Kylr Yust’s attorneys ask for another medical evaluation after state finds him competent for trial

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Attorneys for accused killer Kylr Yust are seeking a second opinion after a state doctor found that he was “competent to proceed.”

According to documents filed Thursday in Cass County court, Yust suffers from “mood-related symptoms, including anxiety, depression and suicidal gestures.”

His lawyers objected to the competency finding and also want Yust to undergo a second evaluation from a doctor chosen by the defense team.

A judge ordered the new examination to be completed in 60 days.

This further delays a trial that has already been pushed back several times due to mental health evaluations and discovery issues.

Yust is accused of murdering two young women nearly a decade apart.

Kara Kopetsky, Yust’s high school ex-girlfriend, disappeared in 2007. Her remains were discovered alongside the remains of another young woman, Jessica Runions, in a field in rural Cass County last year.

Yust has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.

