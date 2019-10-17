Lee’s Summit man missing for a week found alive after car crashed into ravine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit man has been found alive after vanishing nearly a week ago.

Ryan Linneman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an off-road dirtbiker found his car crashed in a wooded area Wednesday near 470 and Raytown Road.

Lee’s Summit police said Linneman, 37, was last seen on Oct. 9 driving a tan, 2004 Honda Accord. Friends and family members were concerned about his well being.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Linneman was found inside his car that had traveled 175 feet off the south edge of the highway, struck a sign and fell down a 50 foot decline.

Linneman’s family says he is dealing with multiple medical issues and they’re asking for privacy at this time.

