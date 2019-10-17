Medusa, the world record-holding python, celebrates 15th birthday at KC’s ‘The Edge of Hell’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Where does world record largest snake in captivity live? Why, Kansas City, of course.

The reticulated python turned 15 years old this year.

Medusa was measured at 25 feet 2 inches, making her the longest snake in captivity. She also weighs in around 350 pounds. This, of course, can increase if she recently ate one of her favorite foods: whole, live raccoon, deer and hogs.

"When you pass through her environment, you are completely taken aback, not only with her size, but also her beauty," Queen of Haunts Amber Arnett-Bequeaith said.

The record measurement was taken in 2011. Since then, she has only grown in size. However, Arnett-Bequeaith said no one actually knows her current length.

"When you do the Guinness Book of World Records, you don’t measure again until you’re challenged, and we have not been challenged," she said.

Plus, there are a lot of logistics that go into measuring this beautiful behemoth, which makes it difficult to do frequently.

"Their favorite thing is not for someone to grab their head and tail and stretch them out," Arnett-Bequeaith.

She said pythons need to be in a relaxed state. When the snake is content, she slows her breathing and relaxes. Arnett-Bequeaith said you can hear her sigh in what she calls a "love huff." Then, people can finally stretch her out.

"[Measuring] is actually very time consuming," She said. "It takes days to get true measurements you do multiple times. It takes 30 people to hold Medusa.”

She said thrill seekers pass through her environment during the attraction, getting an up-close view.

It doesn't look like Medusa is going anywhere soon, either. Her handler, Larry Edgar, said some reticulated pythons have lived between 30 and 50 years. It looks like this snake is only beginning to hit her stride.

Full Moon Productions, which also operates The Beast and Macabre Cinema, has a history of using incorporating live animals. Currently, a horse can be seen galloping around West Bottoms with the headless horseman on top. There's also an alligator in The Beast.

This "working girl" can be found at the haunted attraction, The Edge of Hell, in KC's West Bottoms. The haunted houses are open through Saturday, Nov. 2.