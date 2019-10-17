Proposals to reduce property taxes introduced to Jackson County Board of Equalization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As tempers flare over Jackson County’s property values, a special meeting was called Thursday afternoon at the county courthouse.

A local realtor and representative from the Blue Springs Board of Equalization, both also school district representatives, are teaming up to present four proposals with plans to lower property values.

“The process is flawed. While we questioned it before, we have very specific examples now of how those values were applied erratically and erroneously," local real estate agent Stacey Jackson-Cosby said.

As part of their proposal, Cosby and Preston Smith introduced these proposals:

Proposal A: That the Jackson County Board of Equalization roll back all commercial and residential values to 2017 values, with the exception of new construction of property conversions.

Proposal B: That the Jackson County Board of Equalization set a cap on all commercial and residential assessments countrywide at an 8 percent increase over the 2017 values, with the exception of new construction or property conversions.

Proposal C: That the Jackson County Board of Equalization set an increase of 6 percent above the 2017 assessed values for 65,000 residential and commercial parcels that border Independence Avenue on the North, Blue Ridge Cutoff on the East, 85th Street and the Grandview Triangle to the South, Troost Avenue to the West and includes the Westside neighborhood, with the exception of new construction improvements or property conversions.

Proposal D: That the Jackson County Board of Equalization set a cap on all commercial and residential assessments countywide at14.9 percent increase over the 2017 values, with the exception of new construction or property conversions.

Cosby said the department is poorly funded and poorly managed.

“The BOE hears both sides. I’ve seen so far they are actually looking at evidence weighing it and coming to conclusion about the value of properties," Cosby said. "So the claim comes before the BOE about the assessment department that the job wasn’t done right. In the past we have had 5 thousand fewer appeals and now all of a sudden we have 20,000 appeals. Something is wrong, and somebody needs to listen."

No decision was made by the BOE as they seek legal opinions.

The board did promise to make certain requests that the assessment department reviews these proposals.