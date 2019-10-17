Unified Government approves T-Bones deal

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas voted to approve a deal to keep the T-Bones in KCK.

The UG Commission voted 9-1 on a deal with Max Fun Entertainment LLC, the team’s new owner.

The agreement allows the company to use and manage the baseball stadium in Village West and calls for them to play all T-Bones games in the stadium and manage other events on a year round basis.

The deal comes after the T-Bones were evicted from their stadium because the previous owner, Ehlert Development Corporation, owed over $700,000 to the Unified Government and utility companies.

The UG said Max Fun intends to improve the stadium by adding such possible attractions as a sports bar and restaurant, sand volleyball and pickleball courts and an outdoor music stage.

The UG would issue $1-million in STAR Bond funds designated for and restricted to use on the stadium to make further capital improvements to the stadium.

The agreement calls the stadium a community asset which, in addition to the T-Bones baseball games will remain available for local high school games, Unified Government Parks and Recreation Department events and use by members of the general public. Five-percent of revenues from non-baseball events will go to the UG.

The new owners will continue to pay a 50-cent per ticket tax, which is used to improve Wyandotte County park facilities, according to the UG.

Under the five year contract, Max Fun Entertainment will be responsible for paying all utility bills, property taxes for the adjacent parking lot and community maintenance fees owed to the Legends Shopping Center.

Now that the UG has approved the agreement, the next step will be review by league officials with the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.

League approval will be the final step in Max Fun taking over ownership and operations of the T-Bones.

