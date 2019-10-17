‘We also have Patrick Mahomes’: Paul Rudd talks KC bbq and sports while eating spicy food on popular YouTube show

*Warning: This video has explicit language*

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Actor Paul Rudd appeared on the popular YouTube show “Hot Ones” Thursday to eat some spicy food and promote a new show he has coming out on Netflix.

The show has host Sean Evans interview celebrities by asking them 10 questions all while eating spicy chicken wings. The wings get hotter as the questions go on.

The show, which is on its 10th season, changes up the sauces each season but one, just one sauce has remained standing at number eight. “Da Bomb Beyond Insanity.” The sauce, which is made in Kansas City, Kansas, isn’t particularly known for its taste but more for the reaction it gets out of the celebrity. Back in March we told you with NBA player Shaquille O’Neal appeared on the show and his reaction to “Da Bomb” after saying “Kansas City can’t make no hot sauce.”

Rudd, who is a native to the Kansas City area, who went the healthy route and ate spicy cauliflower, simply responded with “Well, we also have Patrick Mahomes.”

The actor goes on to talk about Big Slick, KC sports and his love of the Z-Man sandwich from Joe’s Kansas City.

Speaking of KC sports and since it is Red Thursday, we should also mention that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appeared on the show as well just over 3 years ago.