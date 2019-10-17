Woman throws funeral for the death of her $102K student loan debt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A 28-year-old woman is proving that not all funerals are sad.

Mandy Velez is celebrating the death of her student debt.

Velez was left with $102,000 worth of loans after attending two different universities.

She said she takes great pride in never having asked for help to pay her bills. She also never missed a payment.

She says she did it by living off less than a third of her monthly salary, working multiple jobs and choosing to sit out on activities with friends and family to save cash.

Velez is a senior social media editor at The Daily Beast, according to the Online News Association. She's also worked for Google, Huffington Post and she's a co-founder of a millennial women website called Revelist.