Woman throws funeral for the death of her $102K student loan debt

NEW YORK -- A 28-year-old woman is proving that not all funerals are sad.
Mandy Velez is celebrating the death of her student debt.
Velez was left with $102,000 worth of loans after attending two different universities.
She said she takes great pride in never having asked for help to pay her bills. She also never missed a payment.
She says she did it by living off less than a third of her monthly salary, working multiple jobs and choosing to sit out on activities with friends and family to save cash.
Velez is a senior social media editor at The Daily Beast, according to the Online News Association. She's also worked for Google, Huffington Post and she's a co-founder of a millennial women website called Revelist.
