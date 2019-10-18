× One last roll of the dice for a chance to advance to the next round of the playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – No one would have believed that Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson would be the drivers locked into the next round of the NASCAR playoffs, but they are.

There are four drivers that will be fighting for their playoff life at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Clint Bowyer and William Byron are all in a desperate need of a win. The chance to get in on points is pretty slim at this point.

Of the four, the only driver with a win is Chase Elliott. On top of the win he has three top five’s, four top ten’s and a driver rating of 94.2.

Clint Bowyer three top five’s, seven top ten’s and a driver rating of 80.2. Avoiding elimination at this point for Bowyer is going to have to be a trip to victory lane. Bowman and Byron have one top five and three top ten’s, all of those belonging to Bowman. At this point a win to advance to the next round probably isn’t in the cards for these two.

Make no mistake that these four will roll the dice and take a gamble to get the win and anything is possible, but don’t expect too many changes in the playoff picture. Those in by points will, discounting a major problem, will still be in by points.

If you want a pretty solid bet for a win this weekend, look at Martin Truex, Jr. He has two wins, eight top five’s, 9 top ten’s and a driver rating of 98.6. With the domination that Truex and Crew Chief Cole Pearn have shown over the last couple of years they have to be the favorite on Sunday.

