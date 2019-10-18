Ask the Experts: Know when it’s time to replace your roof

Posted 11:46 am, October 18, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this edition of Ask the Experts, FOX4 is talking with Robert Jordan of RJ Construction about your roof. He talks about the process of replacing your roof and signs to look for when determining whether it’s in good shape, or if it’s time to start thinking about a new one.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.