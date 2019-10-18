× Excelsior Springs Fire Department investigates a fatal fire

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. – Thursday afternoon the Excelsior Springs Fire Department was called to 221 Virginia Road just after 3:00 pm.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen. The fire crews were able to make quick work of the fire and it was under control in about 30 minutes. As they battled the fire, a victim was located inside the home who died at the scene.

The State Fire Marshal’s office will investigate, looking for the cause of the fatal fire.

The Excelsior Springs Fire Department was assisted by the Lawson and Kearney Fire Departments and the Ray County Ambulance District was also called in to assist.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.