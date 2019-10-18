International women visit Kansas City organizations as part of nationwide STEM tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Women from around the world are in Kansas City to learn from local organizations about STEM.

The group visited with Kansas City Young Audiences Friday afternoon.

From Mexico to Africa to Nepal and beyond, a group of international educators stopped by KCYA to talk STEAM: science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

"We just hope to share our techniques for engaging students at a younger age about STEM and the arts and how they can be complimentary, how they can work together," executive director Martin English said. "What are the science of how you make sounds with instruments? How can you learn concepts through non-traditional ways?"

The women are sponsored through US Department of State through its International Visitor Leadership Program.

There are several cities they visit, and this leg is put together by Global Ties KC.

"I hope they feel inspired. I hope they leave Kansas City excited and with new ideas, but more importantly new contacts," said Sarah Martin, special program manager with the organization. "So in the future they have people here in Kansas City who they can reach out to to continue the learning. Not just in this program, but for years to come."

Melisha Ghimire is here from Nepal. In her country, she has two tech companies. One is in animal tracking, and another that helps educate engineers and design infrastructure.

"The people that I've been meeting with have been inspiring me with whatever I've been doing," Ghimire said. "They are popping a lot of ideas, so this is what is working in the United States. So I might try it locally in my own country, and I can empower a lot of girls or women or youth to STEM, so this is what I need to do."

She said in her country kids don't have creative programs to teach STEAM. She hopes to bring these ideas back to Nepal to inspire girls of all ages.

"We can use a lot of these things by teaching girls how to code or teaching girls how to code or teaching girls how to evaluate their mathematics in an artistic way or a theatrical way" Ghimire said.

The women started their trip in Washington D.C. and then traveled to Seattle. They also visited places in Kansas City like Science City at Union Station, Burns & McDonnell, the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art and St. Theresa's Academy.