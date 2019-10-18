Jackson County jury convicts man of Christmas Eve 2017 murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury has convicted a KCK man of murder in a fatal shooting that took place on Christmas Eve 2017.

Charles V. Carter, 23, was found guilty of second degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Abdi Sanweyne.

According to court documents, police responded to the 300 block of Garfield on a reported shooting and found the victim inside a nearby residence slumped over by the staircase.

Sanweyne was shot in the left shoulder and later died at the hospital. He had been walking home with groceries at the time he was shot.

According to court documents, Carter ran from the scene and tried to hide behind a dumpster, but was followed by a witness and later arrested.

Police also found a handgun with an extended magazine inside the dumpster.

Carter will be sentenced at a later date.