Joe’s Weather World: The 2019-20 Winter Forecast (from NOAA)

Posted 7:07 am, October 18, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A lot of folks are starting to ask about the upcoming winter here in KC. I can't blame you...after all the snow and cold last winter...some want to have that happen again...a lot want no part in anymore snow for awhile.

Each October the folks from NOAA (National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration) come out with their winter thoughts for December through February. That forecast was released on Thursday. Their forecasts are based on probabilities...in other words where the signal(s) in the data point towards better chances of warmth/cold/wetness/dryness.

What are the signals for Signal Hill and the surrounding areas? Watch the video to find out!

