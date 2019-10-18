Kansas City man sentenced to 91 years for shooting trooper during casino confrontation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 39-year-old Kansas City man was sentenced to 91 years in prison for shooting a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in the leg during a confrontation at a casino.

Ronald Morris

Ronald Morris was sentenced Wednesday for shooting at Harrah’s Casino in North Kansas City. He pleaded guilty to assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and attempted assault on a law enforcement officer.

Clay County Prosecutor Daniel White said in May 2016, casino security reported a man with a handsaw on the roof of a car.

During a confrontation with a highway patrol corporal and another trooper, Morris became combative. At some point, Morris grabbed a pistol and shot the corporal in the leg. When Morris broke away, he was shot by the other trooper.

The Kansas City Star reports Morris had a lengthy criminal record.

