Kansas City man sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years for 2016 rape conviction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his 2016 rape conviction.

A Jackson County judge on Friday sentenced 59-year-old Arthur Norman Jr. to life in prison for rape and another 10 years for armed criminal action.

According to court records, a woman in the 1000 block of East 8th Street reported that she had been raped in her home.

According to the victim, the suspect said not to call the police or he would kill her. She called police after the attacker left and was taken to the hospital for a rape kit. Norman Jr. was arrested and charged in January 2018, after evidence from the rape kit matched his DNA in the CODIS system. Norman Jr. has a previous conviction of child molestation in Jackson County in 2000. The victim in that case was 6-years-old.