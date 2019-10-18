Law enforcement officers running KC Marathon in full police gear to honor fallen officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some people run for the fun of it. Some train to see just how far they can go. Others run to remember.

Craig Schultz was a Kansas City traffic enforcement officer killed in a motorcycle crash on May 9, 2001.

Sean Dodge never met him, but he, too, works in law enforcement.

"They have this brotherhood type thing, I guess you could say, throughout the country that, you know, somebody dies all the way across the United States, we`re impacted by it all the way in California," Dodge said.

Dodge traveled in all the way from the Golden State to run in this weekend's Kansas City Marathon -- in full police gear.

"We have full-time jobs. We actually took a vacation to come out here and do this," Dodge said. "We aren't compensated for this at all. This is something that we really care about."

Keegan Hughes is from Blue Springs and went to police academy here in the metro. He remembers the day Schultz was killed.

"When you're 21 years old, you think you have your whole life ahead of you, and it just kind of brings it all into reality," he said.

Hughes was already active but yearned for more.

"I was already doing all these events, and they didn't have meaning," he said. "Just getting a medal at the finish wasn't serving its purpose anymore, and so me and several other like-minded people started running in uniform and honoring people."

It's why the pair run in marathons across the country, keeping the memory alive of a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty in each city.

"It`s a healing process for them. It`s a healing process for us as well," Dodge said, "to honor officers, to bring back the memory of officers that were killed in the line of duty."

The Kansas City Marathon has been named the Best Marathon in Missouri. It kicks off at 7 a.m. Saturday, and there will be delays for drivers and road closures along the various courses.

You can find more info about the race here, and find the course maps here to see where potential closures might be.