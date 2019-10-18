Mahomes MRI confirms dislocated knee cap but no other major damage, NFL insider says

Posted 12:16 pm, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:32PM, October 18, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An MRI on Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes has revealed no additional major damage to his knee after a dislocated knee cap took him out of the Broncos game on Oct. 17, according to an NFL source.

“The MRI has confirmed the #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap, but not significant additional damage,” Ian Rapoport, an NFL insider, tweeted.

The MRI took place today, Oct. 18, with the main question being if the ligaments connecting to his knee cap were torn or if he had damaged the knee’s cartilage.

There’s no official word from the Chiefs yet, but Head Coach Andy Reid is planning a press conference for later.

Rapoport said Mahomes will be seeking additional opinions, but he plans to return later this season.

This is an ongoing story and it will be updated as more information is made available.

