Nice & naughty nuts from Overland park Culinary Center

Nice & naughty nuts

Ingredients:

2 pounds mixed nuts (including peeled peanuts, cashews, Brazil, hazelnuts,

walnuts, pecans & whole unpeeled almonds)

3 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh rosemary (from two 3-inch sprigs)

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 to 4 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/4 pound bacon, cooked crisp, chopped

3 to 4 tablespoons unsalted butter (melted)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4/350ºF.

Toss the nuts in a large bowl to combine and spread them out on a baking sheet. Toast in the oven till they become light golden-brown, about 10 minutes.

In a large bowl, combine the rosemary, cayenne, brown sugar, salt, bacon, and melted butter. Thoroughly toss the toasted nuts in the spiced butter and serve warm. And once you eat these, you will never want to stop.