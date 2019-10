× One person killed in two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle near 51st and Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died Friday night in a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Kansas City.

The crash happened near 51st and Troost Avenue at about 9:15 p.m. Friday.

It is not immediately clear which driver died, officials said.

Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.