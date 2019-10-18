× Patrick Mahomes’s MRI will determine if his knee injury will cost him a few games or the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is heading into an MRI that will likely determine the future of the MVP’s 2019-20 season.

The Chiefs were snapping out of their 2-loss funk when a QB sneak left Mahomes with a knee injury on Oct. 17. Mile High fell silent when Mahomes didn’t get up, tearing off his helmet and grimacing in pain.

The medical team rushed to the field, and an official was seen popping the quarterback’s kneecap back into place as he straightened his leg out.

You can see them pop Mahomes’ knee back in place. 🙏 there is no ligament damage. @ProFootballDoc pic.twitter.com/DiH6GdlfpV — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) October 18, 2019

That injury was determined as a patella dislocation, which is the kneecap bone, according to several sources.

Head Coach Andy Reid called it a freak injury.

Even Travis Kelce said after the game that, “Mahomes’ knee didn’t even look like a knee.”

Multiple doctors have taken to Twitter to try to answer fans’ big question: How soon will Mahomes be able to get back on the field?

The main answer? Unclear.

Mahomes will undergo an MRI today, Oct. 18, to determine the severity of the damage around his knee. Some doctors say the telling sign will be if there is heavy ligament damage or not.

If all goes well, recovery time could be only a few weeks. If he needs surgery, the star athlete of Kansas City could be facing a season-ending rehabilitation.

The Chiefs went on to win against the Broncos, 30-6. Hear from Andy Reid after the game, here.