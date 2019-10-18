Six local missing children found during second day of The Big Search KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hundreds of volunteers are working to reunite missing, vulnerable children and teens with their families.

It's the second year of "The Big Search KC," and organizers are hoping raise awareness about missing youth.

“Most people don’t realize how many missing there are. It’s not just children; there are more adults missing than children,” said Maureen Reintjes with Missouri Missing.

The search is a collective effort by nearly a dozen organizations.

Volunteers are hitting the streets in Kansas and Missouri, handing out booklets with photos of the missing and hoping to find them or any tips that they're safe.

“I had a loved one missing and that was back in 2005. Since that time, it has been very important to me to help get families missing loved ones back home," Reintjes said.

On Friday, during Day 2 of the three-day search, volunteers headed to Independence area parks where a number of tips were generated.

“One couple did recognize a couple of the girls in the book. They mentioned they saw two girls in the park. They came in with a guy, went into the bathroom, changed clothes and then went back out. We are a little concerned what that might be," volunteer and Rendered Heart representative Denise Lester said.

Less than 48 hours into the search, six children out of 32 have been found. You can see the full flyer here, featuring all the children they're searching for.

Since last year's search, 20 missing children featured on the flyers have been identified as safe.

The search continues Saturday in both Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas.

If you would like more information or to volunteer with The Big Search KC, click here.