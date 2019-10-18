Suspect in Saline County shootings arrested in Mississippi

MARSHALL, Mo. — The manhunt for a suspect wanted in connection with two shootings that injured four people and killed one in Saline County has been captured in Mississippi.

Terrelle Palmer is in custody in Mississippi, according to the Marshall Police Department.

Palmer is a suspect in two shootings that happened in Marshall where four people were shot, and one was killed.

The first shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Oct. 3 at a house on South Olson Avenue. The second shooting happened at about 12:15 p.m. at a house on West Vest Street.

52-year-old Calvin Bosley was killed and three others were wounded.

Palmer is awaiting an extradition hearing to determine if he will be taken back to Missouri.