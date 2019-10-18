Suspect in Saline County shootings arrested in Mississippi

Posted 9:55 pm, October 18, 2019, by

MARSHALL, Mo. — The manhunt for a suspect wanted in connection with two shootings that injured four people and killed one in Saline County has been captured in Mississippi.

Terrelle Palmer is in custody in Mississippi, according to the Marshall Police Department.

Terrell Palmer

Palmer is a suspect in two shootings that happened in Marshall where four people were shot, and one was killed.

The first shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Oct. 3 at a house on South Olson Avenue. The second shooting happened at about 12:15 p.m. at a house on West Vest Street.

52-year-old Calvin Bosley was killed and three others were wounded.

Palmer is awaiting an extradition hearing to determine if he will be taken back to Missouri.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.