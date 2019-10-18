× Victims identified in deadly triple shooting near 46th and Benton in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified the three victims in Thursday night’s triple homicide.

Police responded to a shooting call at 46th Street and S. Benton Avenue just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

A KCPD spokesperson said officers were patrolling in the area when they heard shots. They saw two people in the street, one ran and the other surrendered. However, both suspects, one a man and the other a woman, are now in custody.

Two victims were found dead inside a nearby home. One victim was found dead outside, police said.

The three have now been identified as 38-year-old Brandy Jones, 42-year-old Larona “Rhonda” Jones and 40-year-old Larry Barnes

Police said detectives are still investigating what led up to the deadly shooting and how the two who have been detained are involved.

Anyone with information about this triple shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.