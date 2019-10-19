× Lee’s Summit man dies after found crashed in a ravine

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit man has died after a car crash into a ravine left him with life-threatening injuries.

Ryan Linneman, 37, died on Oct. 19, Christopher Depue with the Lee’s Summit Police Department told FOX4. He said he was informed by the family that Linneman died this afternoon.

Linneman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an off-road dirtbiker found his car crashed in a ravine Wednesday, Oct. 16, near Interstate 470 and Raytown Road.

He had gone missing eight days before, Lee’s Summit police said.

Friends and family were concerned about his well-being. Investigators said there wasn’t a trace of him anywhere and there weren’t any “digital breadcrumbs.” No cell phone or debit/credit card activity. License plate readers didn’t pick up his car.

Depue said the family is requesting privacy as they grieve the loss of a loved one.