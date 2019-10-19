Semi trailer ripped to shreds by Kansas City bridge overpass

Photo Gallery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another one bites the dust. Although, this one was more of a gobble than a single bite.
A semi trailer was ripped to shreds by a bridge overpass on Saturday, Oct. 19 around 2:30 p.m.
In the photos, you can see the trailer broken in half with sheets of metal hanging off and touching the ground.
Clear signage on the bridge states that there is only a 12-foot clearance.
Police told FOX4 that incidences like this happen about once a week.
There were no injuries. Traffic was not stopped.
39.099727 -94.578567