7-Year-Old Kansas City rapper becomes new internet sensation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local and pint-sized artist is becoming an overnight sensation after her father uploaded a video of her rapping to social media.

“I feel excited, and it feels like more people in my city, not even my city, other cities, people who don’t even speak our language, they are liking my songs," Macyn McMillian, who goes by the stage name, Mac Sauce, said.

The video of Mac Sauce performing at a back to school event and posted by her father to Twitter has been viewed almost one million times, retweeted more than 21,000, and liked by more than 50,000 people.

While her father was sure of her lyrical abilities, he says he had no idea the post would blow up like it did.

"When I posted it, I was just talking," Myron McMillian, Mac Sauce's father, said. "'Y'all make everything else go viral, let's see what you do with this.' Man, it went crazy. I couldn't believe it."

Mac Sauce is one of Kansas City's youngest rappers. She writes all her own lyrics, and now she's now one of the newest viral sensations.

Since the post, the young and rising star has performed all around the city. She has even made appearances on national television networks. She's recognized for being relatable to kids her age.

"I like rapping about stuff, like playground stuff," Mac Sauce said.

Her dad, who is also an aspiring rapper, is now taking on the role as manager.

"For me to see that, it makes me happy because I'm not the only one to get the vision now," he said. "We have the world to see what this girl is capable of doing."

Called "The Voice of the Playground," she says she has no plans on stopping anytime soon.

"I want to keep going up," She said. "I'm never going to give up. I'm going to keep trying... My goal is for more people in the world to know me."

Mac Sauce will be performing at Kansas City's Got Talent on Sunday, Oct. 20. The event will be at the Delta Atheneum, on 900 E. Linwood Blvd. Doors open at 5 p.m.

If you would like to keep up with Mac Sauce, follow her Facebook page by clicking here.

You can find her on instagram at @_MacSauuce.