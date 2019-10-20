Kansas City police attempting to locate 10-year-old girl, concerned for her safety

Posted 10:02 pm, October 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:04PM, October 20, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to locate a 10-year-old girl.

Police say 10-year-old Haylee M. Cornelius was last seen near the 1600 block of 12th Terrace at about 6 p.m.

She was wearing a white dress with pinstripes and fruit print, a navy blue jacket with “PINK” written on it and Hawaiian print shoes and she had her glasses on.

Police say she is believed to have left on her own.

Her family and KCPD are concerned for her safety.

If located, call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

