× Lawrence police investigating deadly stabbing near 19th and Massachusetts

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police are investigating after a man was found dead following a stabbing Sunday evening.

Just after 5 p.m. officers responded to a stabbing near East 19th Street and Massachusetts. At the scene officers located the adult male victim in the grass and and attempted life-saving measures. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown at this time. A suspect is being interviewed by officers and police say they are not looking for anyone else involved in the incident at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.