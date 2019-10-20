Man and woman found dead inside home from gunshot wounds in KC’s old northeast neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting late Sunday night in KC's old northeast neighborhood.

Police responded to the shooting just after 8 p.m.

Officers found a man and woman inside the home deceased from gunshot wounds. The victims have not been identified at this time and it is unknown of the relationship between the two.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

