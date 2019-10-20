× Man seriously injured in early morning US 71 crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police investigated a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that left one man with life threatening injuries.

According to police, officers were called to US 71 Highway and Cleaver II Boulevard shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate an injury crash involving a white Kia. The vehicle was heading north on US 71 Highway when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the guardrail along the right side of the road. The vehicle veered left across the highway and struck the concrete median. Police say the driver was not wearing a seat-belt, and was partially ejected from the front passenger window.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.