Remember when Monica from ‘Friends’ wore a turkey on her head? Now you can do the same for Halloween

The 25th anniversary of “Friends” is bound to make Halloween entertaining.

There’s plenty of options from the show’s 10 seasons including the Holiday Armadillo, a giant pink bunny or even Sputnik.

Now, fans can wear a turkey mask like Monica (Courteney Cox) did in season 5, episode 8, “The One With All the Thanksgivings.” It’s available at the gift website Firebox.

The episode follows the group reminiscing about their worst Thanksgivings. The famous scene of Monica dancing with a turkey on her head has been commemorated through everything from T-shirts to GIFs, but the only reason she did it was to cheer up Chandler (Matthew Perry) who admitted to losing a toe on a turkey day long ago.