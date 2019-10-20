Twin sisters making impact on Shawnee Mission East golf team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION HILLS, Kan. -- If you head to a Shawnee Mission East girl's golf practice, you might notice two players who look a lot alike.

Hanna and Hope Robinett are identical twin sisters.

"Oh my gosh! It's so fun. It's really intense sometimes. But it's really fun to be able to compete not only as friends and teammates, but also as sisters," Hope Robinett said.

They've played golf together most their lives. But still, it never gets old.

"People have a misconception that we'll get tired of each other. But we're so close, we just enjoy every minute we have with each other," Hanna Robinett said.

Both Hanna and Hope bring their own unique flavor to the squad. Coach David Hanson says Hope is the encourager, while Hanna is a little more competitive.

"Both of them have strengths and it's kind of unique how each one brings a different set of characteristics," Hanson said.

Those characteristics help their teammates push through, what some call, one of the more challenging sports.

The game of golf is the ultimate test of mental toughness. It's usually an individual sport. But at this level, it's all about making your teammates better.

The Lancers are Sunflower League and region champions. For their performances on the course, they've earned Hy-Vee and Fox 4 Team of the Week honors.