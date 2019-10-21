1 dead in Arkansas, more than 100,000 without power in Dallas after storms

DALLAS — A tornado that touched down in northern Dallas left more than 100,000 without power, as the severe storm system lashes parts of the Great Plains.

Police went door to door in areas of Dallas Monday morning searching for people who may have been trapped in their home after the tornado damaged buildings, ripped trees and snapped utility poles in half, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado touched down around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Three people were transported to local hospitals with storm-related injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management.

Monday morning, more than 100,000 customers were without power in the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area, power company Oncor said.

Six schools across the Dallas Independent School District canceled classes Monday due to the extensive damage some of the campuses sustained in the storm, the district tweeted.

There are no preliminary ratings of the damage and power of the tornado, the weather service said, adding it will conduct storm surveys on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the line of storms responsible for the tornado threatened parts of the Plains with more severe weather.

The weather service issued a tornado watch for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas until 10 a.m. Monday.

More severe weather in Texas

Texas isn’t out of the woods just yet. A line of storms was moving east-southeast at 50 to 55 mph Monday morning, the weather service said.

They threatened 45 mph winds, small hail, lightning and up to 2 inches of rain, possibly flooding low-lying areas, the service said.

“Stay sheltered until the storms have passed,” it said.

Storms turn deadly in Arkansas

One person died in northwest Arkansas when a tree fell on a home in Rogers, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, according to the Benton County Department of Public Safety. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said “significant storm damage” occurred in northwest Arkansas.

Damage was also reported in the northeast corner of Arkansas in the town of Tyronza, where two people were reported injured, Jonesboro TV station KAIT reported.

Power was out at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport in Highfill, about 155 miles (250 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock. The airport says flights were still departing, though security screenings were being done manually.

The storms also caused damage in Oklahoma and Missouri.

In parts of southern Missouri, the severe weather toppled trees and power lines, damaging some homes and outbuildings. The weather service said crews were headed out Monday morning to determine whether straight line winds or small tornadoes caused the damage.