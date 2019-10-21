Bret Michaels ‘Hometown Heroes’ tour coming to Independence in November

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Bret Michaels “Hometown Heroes” tour is coming to Independence.

The concert is scheduled to take place Nov. 10, the day before Veteran’s Day, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The tour has partnered with local radio stations KQRC, KFKF and KCFX to select five local heroes to be honored on stage with Michaels.

Members of the community can nominate heroes including police officers, firefighters, first responders, doctors, nurses, teachers, active duty military members and veterans.

People can also nominate forgotten heroes such as people who work at food banks, utility workers, school crossing guards and people who protect children.

Each winner will receive tickets to the show, a gift bag, a photo with Bret and a photo of them on stage being honored in front of the community.

Special guests for the Independence show include Night Ranger, Lita Ford and Joe Diffie.

Tickets start at $42. You can find out more and purchase tickets here.