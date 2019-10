Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Midland Theatre has a special concert planned with the late Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison.

The hologram and entire show is the creation of a company called "Base Hologram."

It provided the video above of what you can expect if you're going to the show Monday.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.

The owner of Base Hologram said it's a really unique experience.