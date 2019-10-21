Death of former Park Hill student Micalla Rettinger, shot while driving, remains a mystery

Micalla Rettinger

WATERLOO, Iowa — Iowa investigators are working to determine who shot and killed a 25-year-old woman from the metro while she was driving in April.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports no arrests have been made yet in the April 28 death of former Park Hill student Micalla Rettinger. She was a former softball player at the University of Northern Iowa who was driving home from work at a bar with two passengers when the shooting happened.

Rettinger died and one passenger was hurt in the shooting that happened in a remote area between Waterloo and Cedar Falls on Highway 218.

Police Maj. Joe Leibold says the bullet and other evidence was recently sent to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms lab for additional testing.

Rettinger had been living in Waterloo since graduating in 2016 from college.

