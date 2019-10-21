Embattled Douglas County prosecutor to retire after protests follow Ricky Kidd’s release

LAWRENCE, Kan. — An embattled Douglas County attorney will soon retire from her post.

Amy McGowan has been the subject of recent protests by the KC Freedom Project because she was part of the team responsible for convicting Ricky Kidd, who was freed in 2019 after 23 years behind bars, and the case against him dismissed.

McGowan had been an attorney in the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office at the time and most recently has been serving as a senior assistant district attorney with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

The Kansas Supreme Court has previously vacated a sentence for one of McGowan’s cases in Lawrence and has pointed to errors and improper comments by her in other cases. Last year, she was taken off prosecuting active cases and re-assigned as a charging attorney.

On Monday, the Douglas County DA’s Office confirmed McGowan has submitted notice of her planned retirement and issued the following statement:

“Ms. McGowan is currently transitioning her case load to other attorneys in preparation for her retirement on November 1, 2019. She no longer maintains a case load.”

Previously, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office had asserted its confidence in McGowan, and stated, “Ms. McGowan has never been convicted nor disciplined by the Missouri Court System or the Kansas Supreme Court.”

