Join FOX4 and climb 42 flights of stairs at the American Lung Association’s ‘Fight for Air Climb’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time to start training! Join FOX4 at the American Lung Association’s "Fight for Air Climb" this March where participants take on a skyscraper.

To raise money for those affected by lung disease, participating climbers will take on 902 steps on 42 floors. Adding to the fun, FOX4's Pat McGonigle and Loren Halifax will be emceeing the event.

According to the American Lung Association, 32 million people are affected by lung disease in the U.S. Funds raised during the "Fight for Air Climb" go toward research, programs and advocacy efforts.

The climb is held at One Kansas City Place located at 12th and Main streets, across from the Power & Light District. It starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 1.

If you can't make it to the event, you can still donate to the American Lung Association here.