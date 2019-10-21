Gordon Ramsay`s lead chef shares mac and cheese recipe

Macaroni & Cheese by Gordon Ramsay Steak

Ingredients:

Elbow Macaroni, cooked 2 cups

Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce* 6 ounces *recipe below

Heavy Cream as needed --

Emmental, grated 1 ounce

Manchego, grated 1 ounce

Parmesan, grated 1 ounce

Toasted Bread Crumbs as needed -- to cover

Chives, minced 1 pinch

 

 

Directions:

In a sauté pan, combine the pasta together with the gouda cheese sauce and warm through, add Emmental cheese and cream as needed.

Spoon the hot pasta into a brass sauté pan. Top with grated Parmesan and manchego cheeses.

Bake in the oven until the center is bubbling and a golden brown crust has formed over the top.

Garnish with toasted bread crumbs and minced chives.

