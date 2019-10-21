How to make Hotel Phillips’ Apple Crostata

Frangipane

Ingredients:

2 cups almond flour

1 cup sugar

¼ cup flour

4 oz. butter

½ tsp Salt

4 Eggs

1 Orange zest

Ingredients:

Cream sugar and butter with stand mixer for 2 minutes with paddle attachment, add the almond flour for 1 minute slowly then add the eggs and beat for 2 minutes, add flour slowly until incorporated then add orange zest to finish then cool

Roasted apple

Ingredients:

2 Apples cut into eighths

2 Tbsp. Butter

1/2 cup Brown sugar

1 Cinnamon stick

Directions:

Brown butter in a pan then add the apples and cook until staring to brown then add the brown sugar and let melt tossing with the apples to coat. Then zest cinnamon stick 10-12 times or until desired amount of cinnamon. Toss all together and let cook for 2-3 minutes on med heat. I love the apples to be cooked thru but will have some texture to them. After cooked then let cool

To assemble :

Puff pastry 1 ea about 10×3 inches

2 Tbsp. Frangipane

Egg 1 ea for egg wash

Lay out puff pastry then dock with a fork all over the dough to keep from rising. Put 2 tbl frangipane down and spread leaving 2 inches on both sides of the frangipane. Line up the apples in a row down the center. Crimp sides all around then egg wash cook at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until pastry is cooked and sides are golden brown. Top with caramel or your favorite ice cream or whipped cream.

