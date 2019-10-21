Deadly shooting Sunday night in KC’s Old Northeast was murder-suicide, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say the two people killed Sunday night in a shooting in the city’s Old Northeast were husband and wife, and it’s being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 8 p.m. Sunday at a home near Smart and Oakley avenues.

At the home they found 21-year-old Christian Barker and 22-year-old Haylee Atagi-Barker, both dead from gunshot wounds. Haylee Atagi-Barker is listed as the victim in the incident.

Police are not looking for anyone else involved in the incident, but anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

