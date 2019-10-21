MoDOT uses Photoshop to tackle frightening topic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation is using Halloween to help make a point.

MoDOT tweeted a picture with references to the movie “Ghostbusters” and distracted driving.

The picture shows Slimmer and the Stay Puft Marshmallow man standing next to a digital road sign. The sign reads “Who you gonna call? No One. You’re Driving!”

The message isn’t really displayed on a sign anywhere in Missouri. The department uses Photoshop to create signs like this one to get messages across on Twitter and other social media platforms.

There is not a complete ban on using cell phones while driving, but laws vary widely from state to state and cities in some cases such as Manhattan, Kansas has a hands free ordinance.

California’s distracted driving laws are some of the most restrictive in the country. The laws ban drivers from even holding a cell phone while driving. Hands-free services are allowed as long as the driver doesn’t have to touch a screen to use the option.

Massachusetts also has a law banning the use of all handheld devices while driving. Fines start at $100. If a driver is caught more than once, the fines increase. Insurance surcharges also kick in after the second ticket.

Missouri has one of the least restrictive distracted driving laws in the country. While it bans anyone 21 and younger from texting and driving, there is no hand-held ban. Earlier this year a Missouri lawmaker introduced a bill to make it illegal for anyone to text or email while driving. The bill didn’t make it out of committee.

Some lawmakers say they feel like schools need to get in on the effort to educate teenagers about the dangers of distracted driving.