One person fighting for their life, another injured after exchanging gunfire with burglars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police said one person is fighting for their life and another was injured as burglars shot them early Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department, the incident happened at a home along Tennessee Avenue around 2 a.m.

Police said when the burglars forced their way into the home, gunfire was exchanged. Two people inside the home were hit.

The burglars took off from the scene. Police have not yet released a description.

A child was sleeping in the basement of the home at the time of the incident, but the child was not injured.