Support childhood cancer research at first Hope on the Hill 5K benefiting Braden’s Hope

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Curing childhood cancer is the ultimate quest of an upcoming 5K.

That’s the goal the first Hope on the Hill 5K presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City. It will benefit Braden’s Hope, a local organization started by a local mom in honor of her son’s long battle with cancer.

Deliece Hofen`s son, Braden, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was just 3 years old. After more than a year of treatment, Braden`s cancer relapsed, and his odds for survival were just 10 percent.

Braden survived, but his mom was shocked to see so few treatment options for her young son.

Now she’s working to change that.

Over the past three years, Braden’s Hope has given three $1 million grants to three researchers in Kansas City. But they want to keep going. All proceeds from the Hope on the Hill 5K will fund more $1 million research grants.

The race starts at 8 a.m. Nov. 3 and will be held at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City. You can register here.