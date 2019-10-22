KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On this episode of Ask the Experts, FOX4 is talking with Chris Goodwin of Insurance Pros about navigating Medicare open enrollment. He talks about how to find the most cost-effective plan, walking you through some of the process on medicare.gov.
Ask the Experts: Navigating Medicare with Insurance Pros
