Author of “Food for the Family Soul” reveals recipe for pumpkin spice quinoa risotto

Pumpkin spice quinoa risotto
Ingredients:
1 cup dark rum
2 tbsp grass-fed butter
3/4 cup water
1/2 cup pumpkin
1 tbsp honey
2 tsp pumpkin spice
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 cup Quinoa
2-quart slow cooker
Directions:
Place rum in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil for three minutes add butter. Remove from heat once butter is melted. Place remaining ingredients in slow cooker except for Quinoa. Mix together with a whisk. Add Quinoa and mix. Cook on high for two hours in the slow cooker. Serve warm with Vanilla ice cream.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.