Author of “Food for the Family Soul” reveals recipe for pumpkin spice quinoa risotto

Pumpkin spice quinoa risotto

Ingredients:

1 cup dark rum

2 tbsp grass-fed butter

3/4 cup water

1/2 cup pumpkin

1 tbsp honey

2 tsp pumpkin spice

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup Quinoa

2-quart slow cooker

 

Directions:

Place rum in a small saucepan.  Bring to a boil for three minutes add butter.  Remove from heat once butter is melted.  Place remaining ingredients in slow cooker except for Quinoa.  Mix together with a whisk.  Add Quinoa and mix.  Cook on high for two hours in the slow cooker.  Serve warm with Vanilla ice cream.

