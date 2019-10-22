Blue Springs woman wins $50,000 from Powerball ticket

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs woman is now $50,000 richer after matching four of five white ball numbers as well as the Powerball number for the October 9 Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 5, 18, 33, 43, 65, and the Powerball was 2.

Julie Hughes purchased her ticket at Casey’s General Store, 2424 SW Highway 7, in Blue Springs.

Hughes’ winning ticket was the 39th ticket to match four white-ball numbers and the Powerball in Missouri this year, according to the Missouri Lottery.

The Missouri Lottery says that in the most recent fiscal year, players in Jackson County have won more than $120 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received $7.6 million and an additional $21.2 million went to educational programs.