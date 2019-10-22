× Chiefs release De’Anthony Thomas and Terrell McClain, move up QB Kyle Shurmur

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs made a few roster moves Tuesday, which included releasing wide receivers De’Anthony Thomas and defensive end Terrell McClain.

In addition to releasing these two, the team signed defensive tackle Mike Pennel and elevated quarterback Kyle Shurmur to the 53-man roster.

The Chiefs also added defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett to the practice squad.

These roster moves come as Patrick Mahomes continues rehabbing his knee.

Mahomes was at the team’s practice facility Monday, going through some extensive pool therapy and other rehabilitation exercises.

He dislocated the patella in the knee while sneaking for a first down in last week’s win in Denver. But what initially looked to be a rather serious injury is appearing less severe by the day, particularly after an X-ray taken at the stadium and an MRI taken Friday came back negative.

“That turned out as good as we could possibly imagine,” Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said as the team returned from a few days off. “He’s worked out here all weekend and is progressing nicely.”

Burkholder and coach Andy Reid declined to put a timetable on his return. The Chiefs play the Packers on Sunday night, then have three more games before their bye week.

In the meantime, Reid said, backup quarterback Matt Moore is preparing to start against Green Bay.

“We’ll see how it all goes,” Reid said, “but we have a lot of confidence in Matt, having known him for a short period of time really but also knowing what he’s done when he’s had the opportunities to play. He’ll get himself ready to go, which he does every week.”