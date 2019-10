KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Joe’s Kansas City’s iconic location in KCK is closed Tuesday until further notice due to a power outage.

The popular barbecue spot tweeted the news at 10:44 a.m.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and will update if power is restored and we’re able to open later today,” the tweet said.

FOX4 has also heard reports that traffic lights in the area are out.

If you’re craving Joe’s, their Olathe and Leawood locations will be operating normally.

Attention: Due to a power outage, the gas station location at 47th and Mission will be unable to open at 11 a.m. today. We apologize for the inconvenience and will update if power is restored and we're able to open later today. Olathe & Leawood locations are operating normally. — Joe's Kansas City (@joeskc) October 22, 2019